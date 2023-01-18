SPORT took a huge hit over the weekend, as freezing weather saw pitches frozen solid following heavy rain and flooding.
The previous weekend, the only sport possible on the Monmouth School for Boys playing fields was swimming, with the pitches up to three feet deep in Wye flood water.
This week, the only sport possible was skating with the giant lake left by the dropping river turned to a giant shiny ice field.
The river, which flows directly alongside the playing fields, is now low enough for pooled flood water to drain away, but the temperature needs to rise for the ice to melt first before that can happen and home fixtures and games lessons can take place again.
On the town sports ground, Monmouth Town’s FC fixture with Ardal South East leaders Risca was frozen off, alongside Monmouth RFC’s match with Blaenavon on the neighbouring pitch and Saturday’s 5km Chippenham parkrun.
Nearly all other games were off, including Chepstow Town FC v Abertillery Bluebirds, but Caldicot Town played at Trethomas Bluebirds only to slip up 3-0.