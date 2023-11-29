One of the most popular routes enabling members of all sections at the Gorsley based Ross Golf Club to experience competitive winter golf comes through a series of 5 Mixed Stableford competitions played on the club’s Gold course, reports KEITH RAY.
This results in the top 12 performers from each event qualifying to play for the Barnfield Trophy, this being the Summer season’s opening honours board major, which in 2024 is scheduled for Saturday March 16th.
Due to the opening two rounds having to be rescheduled, the 3rd stableford event played recently with 90 players on the start-sheet, decided the first 12 players to book their places in the ultimate final.
With an abundance of autumn leaves still playing a significant part, conditions were tricky and far from ideal.
However they failed to deter the lower handicap players who still found a way to effective scoring and high on the list were relative newcomers to the Ross Club, Bill Lawrence and Phil Andrews who have both been in fine form of late.
For Bill. a 12 handicap player, his opening nine holes were exceptional and he stood gross level par on the 10th tee with 24 points to his name. This meant that he was well placed to finish in the No 1 spot and so it proved.
Bill’s impressive 43 points total was the stand-out, finishing three points ahead of his nearest rivals in a group which included his golfing pal Phil with his well-constructed 40 points.
Also with 40 points was Matt Wathen still fresh after playing an important role in the Ross Club’s Presidents Cup team winning the annual Gloucestershire Golfing Union’s knock-out trophy event held recently at Puckrup Hall GC.
Other 40 points scorers were David Webb, Allan Burry, Danny Gear and Tom Shotton.
Tom who sports a 0.3 handicap index will feel that considering the conditions, he performed above his potential in scoring six birdies and an eagle in his round.
Fellow qualifiers were Ross Webb and Jonathan McGinley with 39 points and James Flitton, Alistair Watkins and Jason Gale with 38 points.
Jason will be mindful that he will have an opportunity to achieve a double as he was the Ross Club’s Barnfield Trophy Champion in 2020 when he was a relative newcomer.