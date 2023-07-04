Liam’s journey from ballet dancer to undefeated boxer is the driving force behind his indomitable spirit. Having faced ridicule for his dancing at an all-boys rugby school, he turned to boxing, not just to restore his reputation, but to find a discipline that shared parallels with dance. However, the path was far from smooth. Spiralling into addiction, homelessness, and unemployment, he found himself at a crossroads. It was boxing that provided him the focus he needed to turn his life around.