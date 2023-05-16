AUSTRALIAN Brad Ryder made a remarkable league debut for Newent, finishing with fantastic figures of 9-4 as Fairford were skittled for only 10 runs.
The game took barely 75 minutes as Newent’s first-ever overseas signing rattled through the Cotswold side as Newent won the toss and elected to field.
Only a wicket from Jack Devries mid-innings – a catch taken by Neil Roche – denied the medium pacer from Sydney a clean sweep.
In reply, Jack Cowles and Paddy Thompson needed just eight balls to rack up the 11 needed to claim all 22 points – with captain Cowles’ eight runs coming from two boundaries.
Newent captain Jack Cowles said: “It was a good toss to win! I’ve been playing 20 years and have never seen anything like it.
Cowles said: “From ball one, Brad was really making it seam and swing.
“We’ve gone for an overseas for the first time as we want to try and get out of this division, and adding Brad will hopefully give us an edge ... it’s a good start but there’s a long way to go.
““It was extraordinary and you’re unlikely to see that again.
“It all happened pretty quickly. Brad just went through them like dominoes.
“It was finished by about 2.15pm and we took maximum points.”
Redmarley’s Andy Green was another bowler to shine in Division Two with a return of 6-9 from 6.3 overs as they beat Frampton-on-Severn by 77 runs.
Frampton’s Jason Huxstep had earlier claimed 6-25 from seven, including the wicket of top scorer Craig Stow who scored 70 as Redmarley battled their way to a total of 176.
Redmarley captain Green also contributed a useful 23 and there was 22 from fellow mid-order batsman Ben Gwilliam after the visitors were put into bat.
Chasing 177, Frampton were dismissed for 99.
James Holland, Harry Radley, Sam Walton and Craig Stow claimed a wicket each with Ben Gwilliam taking two catches.
Redmarley make the short journey to Three Ashes to take on Newent on Saturday (May 20).