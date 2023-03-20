THE Northern Senior League’s bottom two sides met with little more than pride at stake,
Broadwell still have a mathematical chance of finishing outside the relegation zone but they are currently four points fourth from bottom Frampton United Reserves who have four games in hand.
Broadwell always had the upper hand and hit three goals for their fourth win of the season.
Jack Morton put Broadwell ahead in the 25th minute but Stanley continued to work hard and create chances.
Barely 10 minutes into the second half Broadwell’s striker Daryl Addis doubled their lead.
The introduction of veteran Steve Bellfitt saw Broadwell dominate the midfield, creating chances.
Bellfit added Broadwell’s third as he sprinted through the Stanley defence to score right on the final whistle.