A BEN Fishwick goal early in the second half was enough to secure the Boxing Day derby against Ruardean Hill Rangers.
There was a bumper crowd of 328 for a lively, if scrappy game at The Hawthorns – the Amts’ largest gate of the season.
The two sides started the day in ninth and 10th respectively, separated by a single point but the win moved Broadwell up to seventh in the Marcliff Gloucestershire County League.
It was the visitors, playing in an all-yellow strip, who made the brighter start forcing the first corner but it came to nothing.
The home side soon made their presence felt with Dan Brain making his way past several defenders.
He went down in the box but the referee was having none of it – although Hill defender Charley Mason found his way into the book for a push as Brain got back to his feet.
Both sides had chances but the goalless scoreline at the break was a fair reflection of the game.
Broadwell came out for the seccond half witth more purpose and would dominate the rest of the game.
The crucial moment came after 10 minutes when a cross from Brain found Fishwick who nodded home.
Broadwell thought they had extended the lead shortly after but the linesman flagged for off-side.
Hill did try to press forward but Jack Watkins in the Broadwell goal was largely a spectator in the second half. The home side did have a fright midway through the half but the on-target shot hit the bar and went for a goal kick.
Broadwell: Jack Watkins, Jack Knight, Kian Skidmore, Aidan Creighton, Danny Hudson, Nathan Davies, Jordan Locke, Ben Fishwick, Ethan Wilkins, Dan Brain, Marshall Hopkins, Taylor Blaby, Kyran Edwards, Kieran James, Liam Thomas, Jamie Belfitt.
Ruardean Hill Rangers: Aaron Underwood, Ben Ball, George Charlton, Adam Cole, Tommy Coleman, Charley Mason, Ollie Mason, Troy Morgan, Joe Riddick, Kane Sansom, Josh Sladen, Alex Stephens, Charlie Taylor, Max Telling, Jordan Turner, Bobby Walding.