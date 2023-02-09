Members of the Gorsley based Ross Golf Club were able to celebrate the first ‘hole-in-one’ achievement of the 2023 season by a member, when experienced campaigner and appropriately named Phil Bull recorded his first ‘bullseye’, reports KEITH RAY.
It arrived for Phil, who now boasts a worldhandicap index of 17.2 after 25 years of dedicated endeavours, while playing in the ‘Saturday Crowd’ roll-up which he supports.
And players were delighted to benefit through the customary free-drink which he generously made available to all and sundry.
A perfectly delivered three-wood club when playing the club’s challenging 192 yards par three 9th hole saw his ball find the cup.
And the feat will put Phil in a good place to aim to repeat his honours board success in 2022, when he won the Bradley Court Cup, a bogey based competition in which 103 members took part.
The club’s latest 4th Mixed Winter Stableford was very well supported recently with 137 members from all sections taking part, where the top 12 performers qualify for the Barnfield Trophy scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18.
The event marked the opening honours board title of the 2023 season.
On this occasion, two-handicapper Allan Burry proved unbeatable with a highly impressive one under gross par round which included four birdies and gave him 39 points.
Allan was followed by Steven Beveridge, Paul Element and Nigel Montague with 38 points, Paul Meek, James Sayce, Alex Duncanson, Danny Gear, Paul Dobbs with 37 points each and Daniel Gale, Jason Gale and Steve Wallbank who all qualified with 36 points.
Ross Junior James Sayce, aged 14, will be especially pleased with his recent performances having won the 2nd Mixed Winter Stableford and also qualified in the 3rd and 4th stablefords.
James is clearly continuing to benefit thanks to his dedicated attitude and the coaching he receives within the Ross Juniors Academy.
In 2022 this resulted in James being awarded the prestigious annual John Gabb Trophy for the most improved Junior player of the year.