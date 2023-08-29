There were four twos with John Watkins having a pair of them, along with Pete Walters and Mick Hilliam with one, with each worth £9.75. The Seniors entertained Tracy Park, whose day didn’t get off to best start, as most of them were held up due to the closure of the M32, and although the overall result may suggest otherwise, they this was a keenly contested match, with the odd hole or two often separating the home team from their guests.