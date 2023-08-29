THE Team Multiplier Stableford at Forest Hills Golf Club attracted 11 teams of seniors and the winners were Nigel Green, Mick Hilliam, Patrick Simcoe and David Gardiner, as they returned a fantastic score of 105.
The second placed team consisting of Geoff Pearson, Pete Walters, Jim Fairweather and Adrian Vines, must have thought their score of 103, that was 31 under par, had a chance, but not as it turned out. John Auton, Colin Chappell, Gary Davies and Mike Steward were third, with a more recognisable score of 95.
There were four twos with John Watkins having a pair of them, along with Pete Walters and Mick Hilliam with one, with each worth £9.75. The Seniors entertained Tracy Park, whose day didn’t get off to best start, as most of them were held up due to the closure of the M32, and although the overall result may suggest otherwise, they this was a keenly contested match, with the odd hole or two often separating the home team from their guests.
The two outstanding achievements were firstly Richard Demery’s nett holes-in-one, on the 8th and 14th and with his partner Captain Keeble holing for a birdie on the 17th, their combined nett score on the par three’s was five under par.
Chas Challis and Darren Page won 2 & 1, as did Paul Williams and Clive Winward, and ultimately Demery and Keeble.
Kev Greening and Alan Wearmouth were 5 & 3 winners. Roger Hall and Ray Innes won 3 & 1, and Mark Graham and Barry Klein were taken to the 18th, before winning one-up.
The other was registered by Mike Nicholas and Alan Ayling, who in the last game, shook hands on the 11th green, as they bullied their guests to the tune of 8 & 7, to leave the final scoreline of : Forest Hills 7-0 Tracy Park.
On Friday, 2022 Captain Terry Davies organisd the Captains’ Past and Present get together with the highlight the attendance of 1993 captain Alan Walker who emigrated to the USA around 20 years ago.
The A Team took on Ross-on-Wye in a rearranged North Gloucestershire Foursomes League fixture, that, due to the weather, was abandoned after just nine holes.
Despite the A and B team matches taking place, the Saturday morning Stableford was still well attended, and Division One was won by Adrian Brown whose score of 39 pipped Rowland Joyce on countback. Mike Etheridge was third with 38.
Thomas Cooper won Division Two with 37. Steven East was second with 36 on countback from Darren Passway.
The A team entertained Painswick, and with Nick Jacobs taking over the captaincy for the day, the outcome was an encouraging 4.5-1.5 victory.
The B Team visited Painswick and they came away with their tails between their legs.
In the opener Alan Edwards and Patrick Simcoe lost 2 & 1, and this result set the tone for things to come.
Ashley James and Clive Skinner followed with a 3 & 2 loss, and O.J. Etheridge and Jamie Kear lost 4 & 3.
Jacques Macinnes and Matt Yemm managed to scramble a half, but this was as good as it got.
Steve Goode and Fraser Freeman-Jones lost 3 & 2, before Chris Norris and Tom Knight suffered a rare reversal, as they shook hands on the 12th, losing 8 & 7, to leave the final score of Painswick 5.5-5 Forest Hills.
The Sunday morning competition was The Forest Hills Rose Bowl, a Team Bowmaker, that needed countback.
In first place in a trio of teams on 106 points, were the quartet consisting of Brian (Noddy) Evans, Colin Grindle, Dave Cole and John Watkins, who holed out for an ace, on the par three 17th, which despite costing him a few bob, earned his team a valuable 5 points, which made the difference in the final outcome.
Luke Jobson, Josh Groves, Daniel Reese and Ryan Dawson were second, from Lance Malin, David Mattthews, Rob Stow and David Payne.
The Seniors August White Tee medal on Monday, was held rather later in the month than usual as a plethora of important fixtures had delayed the event.
Pete Walters won with his score of 82-15-67. In second place, and the only other player to record a sub par score, was Terry Davies,with 73-4-69 Steve Cole was third with nett 73.
Geoff Norris won Division Two with a level par 72, just pipping Glyn Earle, who finished with a nett 73, that was not helped by a quadruple eight on the 18th. Gerald Woodley was third on count back.
Adrian Vines with a nett 72 won Division Three, with Roger Ovett in second on 75, and Colin White third on 77.
Three 2’s that were claimed with Patrick Simcoe, Dave Stuart and Pete Walters each winning £16.
The second Seniors match in a week, saw them travel to Burghill Valley.
The usual banter on the first tee preceded a particularity inept drive from the winner of last week’s Seniors Championship at Forest Hills. Richard Keeble and Alan Bridges lost the first three holes, and never really recovered, eventually losing 4 & 3.
Dave Howard and Mike Steward lost 2 & 1, while Pete Walters and Clive Winward went down 3 & 2.
Four matches were halved. Mike Nicholas and Phil Gwynne came back from four down to draw level. Chas Challis and Steve Cole, Mark Graham and Geoff Norris, John Bodnar and Barry Klein all came within a whisker of winning, but only Alan Wearmouth and Martin Weller were victorious, winning the final match 3 & 2 for a final result of Burghill Valley 5-3 Forest Hills..