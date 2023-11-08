CINDERFORD RFC Veterans recently took on some old rivals from neighbours Drybrook in a charity match to raise funds for Great Oaks Hospice.
The match was organised by Cinderford’s Gary Trigg and Simon Rugman from Drybrook - with the Richard ‘Moggsy’ Morgan shield being awarded to the winner.
Cinderford ran out victors in a close and well supported match that raised £645 for the hospice charity.
A Cinderford spokesperson said the result had “little meaning” as the event was about raising funds in honour of two “rugby men”, Cinderford’s Richard ‘Moggsy’ Morgan and former Drybrook clubman Ady Brown.