CINDERFORD Town have strengthened the squad with the signing of Tyrone Tucker-Dixon.
The arrival of the winger to The Causeway ground was in a post on the club’s account on social media site Twitter on Friday (January 20).
“The pacy wide man comes straight into Alex Sykes’ squad and will again improve the competition for places.
Sykes commented : “As we delve into the busiest part of the season it’s really important to add quality to the squad. The number of fixtures we are soon to be faced with will call upon every member of the squad and Tyrone really helps that.
“His desire to get back to a good level has been very evident in training and will be great to see in the coming weeks and months.”
Meanwhile, Newent Town have announced the appointment of Dan Gillespie as joint manager.
Gillespie has been working with the Hellenic League Division One club this season and is a former first team coach of Yate Town.
He will share the management duties with Ben Stringer.