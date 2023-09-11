CINDERFORD had to work hard for the victory in their first-ever game against Leicester Lions.
National One new boys Leicester and the hosts both won their opening games but it was Cinderford’s superior scrum that was to prove the difference.
Cinderford got off to an explosive start when a strong run from centre Will Baldwin set up a try in the opening minutes for winger Mason Tonks, which Joe Winfield converted.
The visitors responded with a well-executed line-out drive which resulted in a try for their No8 Nick Cairns, with Dan Lewis converting.
Pressure near the Lions try-line saw them concede a penalty as half-time approached and Winfield landed the kick to make it 10-7 at the interval.
Winfield added another penalty early in the second half to stretch the lead, but Lions once again responded with a second try from Simon Koroiyadi, which Lewis converted.
Lewis was on target again with a penalty after 54 minutes to make it 13-17, but this time it was Cinderford who responded with a second try for Tonks after a line break by Mike Wilcox, with Winfield adding the extras.
A third penalty from Winfield put the home side further ahead and despite a lot of pressure from the visitors towards the end of the match the Foresters held firm to claim a hard-earned victory.
Cinderford; Mike Wilcox, Mason Tonks, Will Baldwin, Jamie Forrester, Will Hendy, Joe Winfield, Tom Knight, Harry Edwards, Nathan Taylor, Shaun Knight, Dan Hodge, Callum Thompson, Dec Fissenden, Joe Mullis, Tyler Jerrum (Capt.)
Replacements: Joe Smart, James Elliot, Tom Anderson, Jonny Holliday, Jimmy Williams.