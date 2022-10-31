Cinderford comeback twice for National One win at Esher
National One
Esher 25-42 Cinderford
CINDERFORD twice overturned a 10-point deficit to record their first win at the Molesey Road home of Esher.
The visitors found themselves trailing 10-0 and then 17-7 in the first half, but to lead 21-17 at half-time.
The Foresters scored six touchdowns with a three-try burst in the third quarter of the match earning them a bonus point victory in Surrey.
Sam Morley opened the scoring with a penalty after six minutes and he converted a well taken try from Myles Rawston-Rudd 10 minutes later.
Cinderford hit back when Joe Mullis gained possession and put Mike Austin away for a 19th-minute try, which he also converted.
Sam Bullock nipped over for his team’s second try, which Morley converted to restore the 10-point cushion after 26 minutes.
The lead was trimmed within six minutes as the lively Mullis scored a try that Austin converted.
Right on the half-time whistle a strong carry by Harry Hone saw him put Will Hendy away to sprint clear under the posts, with Austin again on target with the conversion.
A minute into the second half, Morley reduced the lead to a single point at 20-21 with his second penalty.
Cinderford soon took control with three further tries.
The first came after 50 minutes from a trademark catch and drive with hooker Nathan Taylor going over.
Replacement second-row Tyler Jerrum showed good strength to force his way over the line.
Some quick hands then released George Boulton for try number six just after the hour, all of which were converted by Austin.
Esher pressed hard in the closing stages to secure something from the match and prop Nathan Jibulu scored an unconverted try five minutes from time to complete the scoring.
Cinderford United had another outstanding win but the Stags went down to a last-gasp defeat.
United topped their 63-point score fest against Barton Hill last week with an even bigger total against Clevedon.
Henry Pearson, Mike Holden and Tom Samak all scored hat-tricks with other tries from Harry Edwards, Dec Fissenden, Sam Baker and Matt Dickens in the 87-12 Counties One Western North win over the Somerset side
Joe Langbridge kicked eleven conversions.
In Counties Four Gloucestershire North the Stags were pipped by three points against Cheltenham II.
Reuben Hinds score two tries and Jake Hinds one, with Jack Cook kicking all three conversions.
The home side got a late score to nick the victory.
Cinderford (v Esher): Will Gilderson, Will Baldwin, Morgan Adderly-Jones, George Boulton, Will Hendy, Mike Wilcox, Mike Austin, George Porter, Nathan Taylor, Shaun Knight, Dan Hodge, Jonny Holliday, Matt Lane, Joe Mullis, Harry Hone (capt.)
Replacements: Alex Chalkin, Will Haly, Tyler Jerrum, Aaron Ryan, Jimmy Williams.
