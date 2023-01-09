CINDERFORD started 2023 with a win in a nail-biter that was far from certain until the closing stages.
The visitors from Yorkshire gave a performance that belied their place in the table to earn a deserved losing bonus point.
Heavy rain at the start of both halves and an unpredictable wind made conditions difficult.
Scrum-half Mike Austin was on target with a penalty to put Cinderford ahead after six minutes.
The visitors took the lead after 17 minutes when turnover ball led to a kick ahead and Charlie Venables won the chase to claim a try, which Tighe Maxwell-Whiteley converted to make it 7-3.
The home took advantage of a couple of penalty awards to build up the pressure on their opponents and hooker Sam Baker was driven over to score a try.
Austin converted as the Forest side regained the lead after 21 minutes.
Back came the Tykes and with a couple of minutes of the half left, they took advantage of a mix-up in the home defence to allow Kieran Davies to score a try.
Maxwell-Whiteley converted to give his side a 14-10 advantage at the interval.
The second half got underway in pouring rain making handling even more difficult.
Cinderford kept plugging away and their efforts were eventually rewarded when Austin was quickly through to score a try on 51 minutes to give his side a one-point advantage.
Austin then landed his second penalty to stretch the home team’s narrow lead, but the outcome of the match was still very much in the balance.
With three minutes left, a charge down resulted in a race to the Leeds line which was won by the Foresters’ full-back Mike Wilcox to touchdown for a third try which gave Cinderford nine-point cushion.
A penalty with what was the last kick of the game earned Leeds a bonus point.
Meanwhile, Cinderford United remain at the top of Counties One Tribute Western North after defeating Nailsea and Backwell.
George Gladding, James Kear, Will Anderson, Matt Bennett and Joe Langbridge scored tries, with Langbridge also kicking three conversions and a penalty.
Cinderford (v Leeds Tykes): Mike Wilcox, Mason Tonks, Morgan Adderly-Jones, Jamie Forrester, Will Hendy, George Boulton, Mike Austin, George Porter, Sam Baker, Shaun Knight, Tyler Jerrum, Jack Shields, Matt Lane, Dec Fissenden, Harry Hone (capt.). Replacements: Tim Brockett, Harry Edwards, Dan Hodge, George Angell, Will Baldwin.