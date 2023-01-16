NATHAN Taylor – National One’s leading try scorer – marked his 100th first team appearance for Cinderford with his 17th touch down of the season.
But his side lost out to a late try against Plymouth Albion in a thrilling encounter at the Devon side’s Brickfield ground.
Cinderford exerted some early pressure and had a couple of near misses, an attacking line-out saw National One’s leading try scorer, hooker Nathan Taylor driven over the line for the opening score.
Mike Austin added the extras for 0-7 after 12 minutes but the hosts bounced right back after the ball was quickly recycled and sent out wide for Tom Putt to score an uncoverted try to make it 5-7 after 14 minutes.
The game was well contested between two evenly-matched sides and it was Albion who scored next when Number 8 Herbie Stupple forced his way over.
Again the conversion failed to land but Albion were now 10-7 in front with six minutes of the opening 40 left.
But that was not the end of the scoring before break as the visitors went straight back on the attack.
Austin put over his second successful kick after the home side were penalised with a couple of minutes left and the teams went into the interval even at 10-10.
The game continued to be well contested in the second half and seemed to be heading for a draw pboth defences were put to the test.
But there was one more score in the game and it came with 10 minutes remaining.
A kick ahead by the visitors was returned at pace by the home side and man of the match Putt sped over for his second try, which he also converted.
The Forest side pressed hard in the closing stages for a match-levelling score but they were unable to find a way through and it was Albion who claimed the win.
Cinderford United scored 10 tries as they overwhelmed Avonmouth Old Boys 69-26.
Tom Samak scored a hat-trick in the game at Cinderford Bridge while James Kear scored twice.
Billy Roberts Will Haly, Harry Edwards, also scored tries and there Mason Tonks also scored and a penalty try.
Joe Langbridge kicked a penalty and seven conversions.
It was United’s 11th straight victory in Counties One Western North and they are nine points clear of Longlevens at the top of table.
Cinderford (v Plymouth Albion): Morgan Adderly-Jones, Will Baldwin, George Gladding, Jamie Forrester, Will Hendy, George Boulton, Mike Austin, George Porter, Nathan Taylor, Shaun Knight, Dan Hodge, Jack Shields, Jonny Holliday, Dec Fissenden, Harry Hone (capt.)
Replacements; Tim Brockett, Sam Baker, Matt Bennett, George Angell, Jimmy Williams.