A CHARITY motorsport forum evening, organised by Cinderford Rugby Club and the Forest of Dean Motor Club will take place next week.
Proceeds from the evening on Friday, July 21 will go to the Great Western Air Ambulance.
A star studded list of guests includes reigning British Rally Champion Osian Pryce, Irish Tarmac Championship front runner and Galway Rally winner Meirion Evans, and British Historic championship event winner and Porsche guru Richard Tuthill
They will be joined by three-time Wyedean winner and King of the Dean Graham Elsmore while former Evo Challenge frontrunner and twice winner of the Wyedean Nik Elsmore completes the panel
Compare for the evening is the brilliantly funny Howard Davies,
There may also be a surprise guest joining the panel at the eleventh hour.
There will also be a small auction and draw taking place.
The organisers of the event former Wyedean winner Paul Willetts and Cinderford Rugby Club chairman Martyn Walby.
Paul said: “This has took some putting together but a huge thanks to guys on the panel for there support and I’m pleased Howard agreed to come and interrogate the panel.
“A huge thanks to our sponsors Ashmores Tipton, RJ Matthews Transport, Hereford and Hills Ford Malvern and Kidderminster.”
“The Great Western Air Ambulance is our nominated charity at the rugby club so the organisation co-ordinator Emma Fawcett asked me if I would put something on for them, so I spoke to Martin and set about putting this together.
The air ambulance service organisation does a fantastic job 365-days-a-year but we also need them in motorsport circles to save lives.
“So I really hope we get a good turn out on the night as every penny we raise keep these machines flying.”
Admission on the night is £5 and doors open at 7pm.