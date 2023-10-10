CINDERFORD Tae Kwon Do had a 100 per cent pass rate at a recent colour grading.
Sixteen students from the club attended the test at Monmouth on Wednesday, September 27 with 11 A grades being achieved.
Among the students from Cinderford Tigers – the club’s youngest – John Watkins and Logan Hoachieved their third A passes in three gradings, and Parker Richards achieved an A pass on his grading debut.
Cinderford Tae Kwon Do students Louise Bullen, Rob Bullen, and Carl Furley all achieved A passes in their first grading.
Arthur Oversby, Trevor Cooper, Grace Cooper. Teyha-Rose Bullen, Grace Watkins, Matilda Griffin (A Pass), and Paul Griffin, Jason Kent and Kate Wheatley, all achieved their sixth A pass in six Gradings.
Amna-Rose Abdalla achieved her fourth A in four grading.
The club’s youngest student, four-year-old Phoebe Griffin passed her first Tigers assessment on October 2 and achieved her orange stripe belt.