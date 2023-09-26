TALK about a tale of two halves – and this one was – but still the final outcome that is Cinderford Town are out of the FA Vase after a 6-2 defeat.
The first 45 minutes were not the finest for the Foresters with a lot of errors at the back making life easy for the visiting team from Berkshire.
Their number nine, Tyler D’Cruz, caused problems all afternoon.
Reading City were very vocal and organised with lots of encouragement from their captain, number six Josh Baines. Cinderford’s captain Dan Barnard tried to rally his team, but all the errors left frustration all around.
Cinderford were one down after four minutes when the Cityzens’ number 10 Dan Warre scored low to the left side.
Warre was on the scoresheet again after 11 minutes when his shot appeared to go straight through the hands of Cinderford’s keeper James Smallcombe’s.
It was one of those balls that dropped awkwardly right in front of the keeper, the ground sending it the other way.
Two minutes later and Warre had his hat trick which he put away well. On the quarter of an hour marker, and that man Warre got his fourth but another mistake from the Foresters’ keeper made it easy for him.
At this point the game was all Reading City, but a Cinderford attack saw the ball crossed over from the right which was put away on the volley by Cinderford’s number nine Craig Norman.
Straight up to the other end and a fifth goal scored by D’Cruz who also got his second and Reading City’s sixth on the 35-minute mark with a good header.
Half time and Cinderford’s boss Matt Driscoll had give a massive team talk to lift some of those heads back up.
The team talk seemed to do the trick and Cinderford Town came out more together and ready to have a go.
Both sides had their chances, with good saves from each teams’ keepers.
On the 70-minute mark a hard challenge between Dan Brain and a Reading City player saw Dan land heavily, with him coming off as a precaution and replaced by Luke Firkin.
Norman was the target for the balls pumped forward by the Foresters, and he took to the challenge well. with a chance going just wide.
On 75 minutes a good cross from the left and Norm get his right foot on it after a scramble in the box and a second for him and Cinderford.
In front of a crowd of 128, the Foresters, did not give up and kept going until the last minute.
Although out of the Vase they are currently eighth in the Hellenic League Premier Division.
More players coming into the squad just awaiting international clearance, so that strength and depth should see them do well in the league this season.
The most recent signing was Adam Davies from Merthyr Town who brings a wealth of experience to The Causeway.
In a statement on social media, Town boss Matt Driscoll said: ““What a signing! Didn’t think we had a chance with all the clubs chasing him.
“An absolute brilliant addition, who has played at top level for years. Total professional, again brings more quality to our growing squad. Welcome Adam.”
Cinderford Town (v Reading City): James Smallcombe, Josh Jones, Kian Skidmore, Dan Brain, Dan Barnard (capt), Fin Jones, Ethan Hayes, Kerry Morgan, Craig Norman, Charlie Davies, Lewis Powell. Subs: Luke Firkin, Ollie Mason, Harry Knight, Will Morford.