Cinderford win Gloucestershire derby against Bishops Cleeve
Non League Division One
Cinderford 2-1 Bishops Cleeve
Sunday 20th November 2022 2:30 pm
Cinderford Town’s latest signing, Felix Miles, comes in for some attention in Saturday’s game against Bishops Cleeve. (Gus Griffin )
CINDERFORD Town won the Southern League Division One Gloucestershire derby thanks to two goals from new signing Felix Miles.
Miles opened the scoring on 50 minutes before Jordan Annear equalised for the Cheltenham side on the hour.
Another goal by Miles on 69 minutes secured all three points for the Foresters.
