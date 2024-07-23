COUNTBACK was required to sort the top of the podium in Forest Hills Golf Club's latest “major”, the Anniversary Cup, writes Geoff Norris.
The competition, a team stableford requiring two scores on stroke indexes one to nine and three on indexes nine to 18, saw Gary Davies, Steve Jones, Nigel Thompson and Andrew Price finish on a 10 under 100 points.
Lance Malin, David Matthews, David Payne and Ryan McDonald were second, and Mark Graham, Mark McGirr, Mark Parkhurst and Darren Williams were third with 98.
Andy Shenton won Division One of the rearranged Seniors' April Medal, with a best of the day, nett 63. Andy Ward was second and Nigel Thompson third.
Ashley Drew won Division Two with a nett 76 followed by Pete Walters and Pete Dovey while Martin Shipley won Division Three, with a nett 68, ahead of Glyn Earle and Geoff Norris.
In the absence of the Captain and Vice Captain, Kev Doyle led the seniors to Shirehampton where their run of poor results continued with a 6-0 defeat
Only four of the 43 entries for Thursday's ellow tee Stableford managed a par 36 or better.
Ken Ellway's 38 won Division One with Mark Graham second and John Watkins third.
Ashley Drew won Division Two, with a level par with Ken Lawrence second, and Pete Dovey third.
Ash Jethwa topped Division Three with 36. Colin White and John Auton were second and third with 35.
Connor Mullan won Division One of the Saturday Stableford with 39, a point ahead of Andrew Ward. Colin Grindle was third.
Andrew Johnson won Division 2, with the best of the day score of 40 points. Jeremy McCulloch was second with 38,on countback from Ashley Drew.
The Men’s Triangular Competition took place at the Forest of Dean Golf Club where the Bells club hosting Forest Hills and Lydney.
Forest of Dean won the 12 a-side Individual Stableford with 334.
The competition format is, a, with the top ten scores to count. Their highest scorers were Steve Hosford with 38 l Kilburn on 36. Forest Hills were second, on 316, and Lydney third with 297.
Olwen Simpson, Andrew Price, Nigel Thompson and Karl Brock won the All Members Bowmakers with a 20 under par 92 to finish comfortably ahead of Mark Graham, Mark Parkhurst, Gary Davies and Steve Jones, on 88, with Luke Brown, Daniel Matthews, Charley Mason and Dan Mason a further shot adrift on 87.
Thanks were extended to John Watkins and Steve Jones for setting up the competition up and to Yvonne Humphries and Darren Williams on the registration desk.
The Seniors Yellow Tee Stableford on Monday, was won by Roger Hall, who scored 38 points off his handicap of 15. Andy Wright was second on 37, with Bill Peffers third on countback from John Moore and Martin Shipley.