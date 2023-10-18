LYDNEY took the confidence of their second half performance against Worcester City on Tuesday night into their Hellenic Premier fixture at Slimbridge.
Lydney were missing Lucas Vaughan and Mason Lewis from the midweek game, but were able to welcome back Morley-Lyne and Liddington after injury.
A superb second half saw them claim all 3 points.
As is the norm these days, Lydney went behind early on. There were only four minutes on the clock when Sam Blackie scored after Lydney keeper Rich Thomas had palmed out an Elliott Gardner shot.
They had a chance to increase their lead on 24 minutes when the referee awarded them a penalty for hand ball.
Thomas got down well to save Marley Thomas’s kick. In their very next attack Lydney were awarded a penalty of their own that Lewis Thompson slotted home to level the game.
The hosts were enjoying most of the possession and went back in front on 34 minutes.
This time it was Jack Smith on the end of a George Neill cross for 2-1.
Rich Thomas denied Neill with a good stop before The Swans scored again right on half time.
The dangerous Rudi McKinnon going around both defender and keeper before slotting home.
The second half proved to be very good for Town. On 51 minutes the ball appeared to take a deflection off defender Charlie Hitchins and Lydney were back in it at 3-2.
Callum Dark levelled things up when he converted on 65 minutes. The same player put Lydney in dreamland on 72 minutes when he bagged his second to put his side 4-3 up.
Both sides made substitutions but it was Lydney who wrapped the game up. The Swans pushed hard to find an equaliser but in doing so left themselves vulnerable to the counter. It was left for Aston Jeffs to complete the comeback when he raced through to score in added time to give Lydney a deserved, if unexpected, three points.
With no game midweek, Lydney welcome Thornbury Town to The Rec next weekend.
The Reserves beat Woolaston 4-0 with two from Joel Morse , Sam Wines and Matty Robertson.
The thirds beat Tidenham 4-0 with goals fro Theo Parkhouse, Fred Kemsley, Reggie Bynon and Joe Dallow while Lydney B beat Viney Hill 5-3.