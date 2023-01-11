Ardal South East League
Monmouth travelled to Brecon face Brecon Corries in an Ardal League fixture and came away with a disappointing 3-0 defeat, reports ROB LAURIE.
The Kingfishers, playing their first fixture of 2023 were looking to pick up their first points since November and avenge the 3-2 home defeat recently inflicted by the Corries.
Monmouth gave debuts to local lads Lewis Lloyd and Jack Meredith, players that have recently signed from nearby Hellenic League outfit Newent Town..
The game started well for the Kingfishers with Lloyd and Mitch Palmer jointly taking control of the midfield areas and having the majority of possession with Iwan Mooney also looking bright on the left wing. Some good work from the visitors saw Mooney then cross to Luke Firkin who finished well but unfortunately the goal was chalked off for offside.
The momentum changed half way through the first half however, and Brecon started to probe with newcomer Meredith being kept busy at right back.
Monmouth were let off on a few occasions before the deadlock was broken 10 minutes before the break.
Poor communication enabled the Corries to work the ball behind the Kingfishers’ back line with a smart finish making it 1-0 to the hosts at the break.
Monmouth manager, Steve Davies made a tactical change at the break which worked for large parts of the second half.
But again poor defending from the Kingfishers conceded a further two goals making it 3-0 to the hosts.
Things won’t get any easier for Town, with the Kingfishers next set to host league leaders Risca United at home this coming Saturday (January 21).
Monmouth currently sit 10th in the table but will have a close eye on points being accumulated by those beneath them.
And a few positive results in the coming weeks should prevent any talk of a relegation battle.
Meanwhile, the Kingfishers have lost Josh Maxsimovic to Cwmbran and Lewis Davies to travelling overseas and there are likely to be a few further exits this transfer window, while long term absentee Ash Ford continues rehabilitation from a leg break.
Boss Davies has bolstered his squad with Lloyd and Meredith and also awaits International clearance for Jake Bevan.
Old Monmouth boys Elliott Ford and Rhodri Lewis have also signed for the Kingfishers and will support the young squad.
Further signings are expected before the closure of the transfer window.