Spirit of Monmouth Running Club has been running a ‘Couch to 5k’ programe for the past nine weeks.
Lucy MacDonald and David Rutter have been leading and supporting runners alongside other Spirit members, giving encouragement to newcomers to develop their running to complete a 5k run.
On Saturday, Sara More travelled to Ross Parkrun to make her graduation 5k and completed the run supported by Lucy, Trina, Stuart and Linsey Holt with a fantastic time of 36mins 15secs.
This Saturday morning (March 18) will see the other ‘C25K’ members graduate their 5k at Monmouth’s very own Chippenham Fields Park run, which starts on the Sports Ground at 9am and anyone is welcome to join in.
Yesterday, the club launched a ‘5k and beyond’ programme.
Spokesperson Vicky Roberts said: “Whether you’ve just completed our ‘C25K’ Course or you’re already running 5k and looking to join a running club, our new six-week ‘5k beyond programme’ is here to support you!
“Our aim is to help you increase your mileage and give you the opportunity to take part in coached sessions. “If you, or anyone you know, might be interested please get in touch via email at [email protected]”