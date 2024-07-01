CHEPSTOW 1st XI slipped to a nine-wicket loss at high-flying Ynystawe in South Wales Premier 2 on Saturday.
Skipper Mitchell Harris scored 52, including eight fours and a six, and Cameron Rees 21, but the Easy Car Care-sponsored visitors struggled to get the scoreboard ticking over, and were all out for 156 in the 47th over.
In reply, Ynystawe needed just 23.3 overs to knock off 157-1, Scott Bailey scooping up a catch off the bowling of Ben Hope-Bell for the only wicket.
But the 2nds won by the same nine-wicket margin at home, blasting out Whitchurch Heath 2nds for just 84 in 31.3 overs before racing to 88-1 in 12.5 overs, Malith Madurasinghe top scoring with 31 not out.
Phil Richardson took four wickets for 12 runs, Hemayatullah Seddiqi three and Bruno Chitnis two as Heath collapsed from 42 without loss, Kai Taylor and Lloyd Bartlett also taking three catches apiece.
The 3rds had a tighter game at home to Friends Union 2nds, but ran out 32-run winners.
The hosts scored 144 all out in 32.2 overs, but that proved enough as Friends were then dismissed for 112.
The Sunday XI also hosted Cardiff Cavaliers Cricket Club at the weekend, Lewys Jones taking a hat-trick and returning figures of 4-2, with Raj Chitnis also taking four wickets as the vistors were dismissed for 181.
Henry Sullivan then scored 51, but Chepstow fell 14 runs short, all out for 167.
The 1sts travel to face mid-table Ynysgerwn on Saturday (July 6) hoping for a third win of the season to lift themselves out of the bottom two, while the third-placed 2nds host second-placed Usk 2nds in South East Wales 4 and the 3rds host Ponthir 3rds.