ASTON Ingham secured victory in the Herefordshire and Powys regional final of the National Village Cup at Brockhampton on Sunday, winning by 35 runs watched by a sizeable band of supporters.
Having won a semi-final thriller against Colwall, where they tied on runs but Aston dismissed their opponents, this one proved easier on the nerves, the visitors setting a target of 215-9 off their 40 overs after a glorious 99 not out off 65 balls from Anthony James, including 13 fours and three sixes.
Opener Oliver Henson also scored 44 and third man Alexander Gooding 26.
And although it took a while for the Aston attack to make inroads, Brockhampton reaching 49 without loss, three quick wickets made it 57-3. And when the seventh wicket fell for 132, the visitors were in the ascendancy, steadily weeding out the tailenders with the overs running out to dismiss the hosts for 180.
James took 3-13-7, Toby O'Neill 3-33-7 and Dan Smith 2-33-8.
Meanwhile, Goodrich secured local derby bragging rights in league action on Saturday, after a swashbuckling 89 from third man Harry Porter helped them to a 64-run home win over Ross in an entertaining game.
The third man's 89-ball innings, backed by skipper opener Sam Griffths with 41, Andrew Brown 49 and Jack Lewis 31, guided the hosts to 267-6 off 45 overs.
Sachin Anil took three wickets for 56 off his nine overs, with single wickets for Will Brookes and Josh Element.
And Ross appeared in with a shout at 122-3 with Ben Element and Muhammed Noufal Fazaludeen going well.
But the latter's dismissal at that point for 32 to a Neil Price delivery saw Goodrich take control, with the visitors quickly reduced to 136-8, including Element's wicket for 40, bowled by Matt Young.
Tenth man Ali made the tail wag with a 44-run partnership with Charlie Price, but the former's dismissal for 28 (180-9) spelt the end, although they squeezed past the 200-mark before the latter fell for eight (203 all out) with an over left.
Price took 3-19-6, Joe Provis 3-39-7 and Matt Young 2-29-6.
Also in league action before their cup success, Aston 1st XI lost a thriller by three wickets at Lydney on the penultimate ball.
The villagers scored 223-7 off their 45 overs, Anthony James reaching his ton with 106, backed by Jack Carpenter with 72.
But needing five off the final over, the hosts reached 224-7 with a ball to spare, James Wagstaff and Dan Smith taking two wickets apiece.
Aston 2nds won by 98 runs at home to Forest Exiles, Jimmy Davies firing 87 and Will Green 72 in their 222-6 off 40 overs.
And Luke Ward with four wickets and Ethan Drew-White with three then helped dismiss the visitors for 123 with four balls left.
The 3rds also won by 61 runs at home to Newent Lions, Ed Kendall hitting 44 and Andrew Leighton 38 in their 167-7.
Lions never really roared in reply, all out for 106 in the 39th over, Mark Mathias taking four wickets and Philip Leighton and Andrew Gardner two apiece.
The 4ths also triumphed by five wickets away to Huntley 2nds, chasing down 139 all out to reach 140-5 with 10 overs to spare.
Tom Scudamore scored an unbeaten 59 and Simon King 55, while Colin Leighton took four wickets, Gavin Flynn three and Will Kelsall two.