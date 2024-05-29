The latest Seniors Major at Forest Hils, the Coutts Cup Individual White Tee Medal was won by Division Three’s Andrew Price although his winning score of 93-27-66 included a triple bogey seven
on the sixth and a six over par 11 on the 13th, writes Geoff Norris.
Gary Davies won Division One with 80-11-69 on countback from Nigel Thompson. David Gardiner was third with a nett 70.
Ray Innes won Division Two with 87-18-69. Captain Bridges was second with a nett 72, and Geoff Pearson third on 75.
Andrew Price won Division Three, five shots ahead of Andy Wright, who pipped Mike Butcher into third place by a single shot..
Jacob Turner won the Richard Mudge Memorial Trophy with an eight under par 64, The A team entertained Gloucester in the North Gloucestershire Foursomes League with debutant, Leigh Powell alongside Shane Moore winning one up.
Captain Dan Maller and Mike Burris won by the maximum margin, 10 & 8.
Gav Butcher and Will Smith halved their match, before Luke Martin and Conor Burris secured the win winning 4 & 3.
James Prior and Matt McGirr lost 3 & 2before Paul Williams and Josh Goode won 2 & 1 for Forest Hill’s 4.5-1.5 Gloucester.
The B team welcomed Forest of Dean Golf Club in the first leg of the Mo Pearce Tee Pot Challenge, a match that was swapped to Mile End.
In the opener, home captain Alan Edwards and Gary Reddan, shook hands on the 14th, as they won 5 & 4 against visiting Captain, John Baynham and Carl Jennings.
Dave Bennett and Clive Skinner managed a hard-fought one-up win. Another 5 & 4 win for the home team was recorded by Mike Parry and Steve Thomson who saw off Steve Webley and John Sibley.
The home team then went 4 up, as Keelan Reddan and Fraser Freeman-Jones won 3 & 2 against Steve ‘ Seve’ Thomson and Andy Barnes.
Geoff Pearson and Derek Freeman-Jones won 2 & 1 in their match against Richard Norris and Williams Bradley while Jaques Macinnes and Geoff Norris shook hands on the fifteenth, as they won 4 & 3 win over, Anthony ‘Spanner’ Davies and Bells Vice Captain, Duncan Buchanan.
Chris Jones and Greg Lewis made it 7-0 to the homesters, as they won 2 & 1 , against Andy Shaw and Gary Gardner.
The whitewash was avoided as Dave Wilding and Mike Steward lost, 8 & 6, to Ian Smith and Zane Wilson for final score of Forest Hills 7-1 Forest of Dean.
In the first semi of the Winter League knock-out, Keelan Reddan and Fraser Freeman-Jones needed 19 holes, before winning one up against O.J.Etheridge and Luke Jobson.They will play Phil Evans and Andy Warren in the final, who defeated Colin Grindle and Joe Liddington 2 & 1.
On Sunday morning, there were three trophies up for grabs. The Gibson Scratch was won by A team Captain Dan Maller with a one over par 73. Mark McGirr was second with 77.
The Hall Trophy was won by Charles Mason with 96-17-69. Stu Liddington was second and Nigel Thompson third .
Andres S Johnson won the Al Ann Trophy with 94-20-74, Andrew Price was a shot adrift, Kev Burford was third.
The Seniors recorded a win against Lansdown in the first round of the County Seniors Scratch Team Knock-Out.
Monday, saw 60 Seniors, travel to Herefordshire for Alan Bridges’s Senior Captains Away Day, at Burghill Valley.
The best score of the day to win the Roy Powell Trophy, was registered by Ken Lawrence with 42.