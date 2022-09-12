Cup win for Bull at Gorsley after seven birdies on the trot
THERE were more than 100 entrants for the Bradley Court Cup competition at Ross Golf Club.
This is a bogey competition where the 105 male members taking part aim to score better than net par on each hole.
Phil Bull, a long-standing member at the Gorsley course, having dropped 11 shots on the first nine, despite a welcome birdie on the third, was some way off the pace with his his bogey score of -1.
However, after a chip-in at the 10th hole to score his second birdie he somehow inspired himself to score better than par on the next seven consecutive holes to finish with a +7 score the highest winning margin in the competition since Peter Shaw and Gerry Whelan scaled the same heights in winning the Cup in 2004 and 2005 respectively.
For Phil his achievement may have also revived memories of some previous glory days including those in 2015 when Phil won the Seniors Annual Layton Cup and when finishing runner-up in the Bradley Court Cup competition in 2011.
The 2022 runner-up Richard Tromans, was unfortunate to find Phil in such good form.
Richard’s +5 score would have made him the cup winner on most other days where his impressive gross 77 medal score including three birdies was six shots better than his handicap.
Richard was followed by creditable +4 scores by Ian Bennett, Chris Collen and Ian Norris and + 3 scores by David Higdon, Huw Williams, James Nattress and Jason Bolton.
