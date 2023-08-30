NEWENT Town secured a 3-1 home win over Devizes Town in the first round of the Marsh UHL Challenge Cup at Wildsmith Meadow on Saturday.
That was the score at half-time after home strikes from Tyler Weir, James Halsall and Ollie Thompson put the Daffs in the driving seat.
Weir slotted calmly into the right-hand corner from the penalty spot after just five minutes.
But Devizes were level within 10 minutes when a cross down the right was converted for 1-1.
And the visitors nearly went in front on 26 minutes when a route one ball over the top saw a shot cannon off the Daffs’ bar.
But some nice Newent passing in the middle of the park saw advantage played, and a cross from the right saw a lovely first time finish to the bottom left of the goal from Halsall.
And it got even better for the hosts four minutes before the break, when some great team play and first touch football put Thompson in for a calm finish and a 3-1 lead.
The visitors almost pulled one back in injury time, a shot from 20 yards fizzing just past the post. Newent could have put the game to bed on 67 minutes, when they sprang the offside trap, only to be denied by last ditch defending as the ball was squared across the box.
But it stayed 3-1 to put the hosts – who were hosting Lydney Town last night (Tuesday, September 12) in the Wiseman Lighting Floodlit Cup – into the hat for the next round.
The Daffs Development team also won 3-0 on Monday night in Hellenic Two West at home to Saracens Development, Taylor Unett, Reece Smith and Billy Osemwengie with the goals
But Ross Juniors’ men lost out 2-1 to visitors Lydney Town A at the Sports Ground on Saturday in a tight North Gloucestershire One affair.
Near neighbours Lydbrook Athletic 2nds, who pipped Ross for the NG Two title as both were promoted last season, made it two straight wins with a 3-1 home victory over Woolaston though, Lee Morton, Jack Stacey and Liam Smith with the goals.
In NG Premier, Howle Hill are top after the first two games, Ben Fletcher, Kristian Milnes and James Moreton firing them to a 3-2 win away to Harrow Hill 2nds.
Mitcheldean also fought out a 4-4 draw in the same division at Milkwall, Adam Beaumont with a brace and Sam Dowle and Charlie Meek also on target, while Ruardean Hill 2nds lost out 2-1 at Westbury United.
Rangers’ top side were also downed 4-0 at home to Bromley Heath United in the Les James Cup.
English Bicknor also missed out 2-1 at home to Tewkesbury Town in Gloucestershire Northern One, but Lydbrook 1st were 1-0 winners at home to Leonard Stanley in GN2, David Tookey with the goal.
Mitcheldean 2nds were 5-0 winners at home to Milkwall 2nds in NG2, Clint Jones with a brace and solo efforts from Karl Foskett, Max Wilkes and Paul Taylor.
A goal from Jamie Baker also earnt Longhope a 1-1 draw away to Soudley 2nds, but Lydbrook A were 8-0 losers away to Whitecroft 2nds in NG3.
After the previous week’s fine start in beating Marden 5-0 thanks to a Danie Ward hat-trick and Sadie Allen brace, Ross Ladies suffered a 4-1 defeat at home to Penybont at the weekend.
The visitors were very clinical in front of goal and seized on every mistake by the home side ato go 3-0 up inside 25 minutes.
Ross settled down and pulled back a goal before half-time with a fine move that Jess Brain tucked away.
The second half was more even but Ross found an inspired goalie in fine form.
And Penybont seized on another mistake towards the end to make the final score 4-1.