Newent Town travelled to play bottom side Cirencester Development in Hellenic League One on Saturday and had to settle for a disappointing 0-0 draw – only the hosts’ second point of the season.
The Daffs, three places above, but well clear of the bottom two in terms of points, would have targeted the game as winnable, but it wasn’t to be as the hosts proved dogged at the back.
Newent Development went close in midweek, going in at half-time all square at 2-2 with mid-table visitors New Dales Vale in Hellenic Two West thanks to goals from Jason Blockley and Josh Higgs.
But the basement side finally lost out 3-2 and remain 13 points adrift of safety with seven games to play.
Village side Fownhope enjoyed a 3-0 home win over Gloucester City U21s in the Herefordshire League Premier Division though, Joseph Harwood, Sam Lewis and Harvey Vaughan the marksmen to leave them 13th.
Ruardean Hill Rangers lost out 2-1 at Little Stoke in the Gloucestershire County League, who bounced back from the end of a nine-match unbeaten run the previous week.
John Pugsley twisting and turning on the edge of the area set up Harvey Sealey who drove low into the bottom corner on 22 minutes for the hosts.
Twenty minutes from time Little Stoke broke with Aaron West feeding Sealey, but Hill’s Aaron Underwood saved the one-on-one with his legs.
But two minutes later Little Stoke weren’t to be denied when West dribbled down the right, back heeled to Pugsley whose superb right footer found the top corner from 15 yards for 2-0.
Ruardean rallied and found the net when a whipped in corner was headed back across goal for Connor Dallimore to nod into the top corner for 2-1 with two minutes to play, but Stoke held on.
An Oliver Purdy brace and goals from Dan Carnegie and Blaine Smith secured a 4-1 win for English Bicknor at Bredon in Gloucestershire North One to leave them sixth.
But their 2nds were on the end of the same scoreline at home to Milkwall in North Gloucestershire Premier, while leaders Lydbrook Athletic took another step to the title with a 9-0 home demolition of Broadwell Amateurs A.
Henry McAllister hit a hat-trick for Lydbrook, with Nathan Green bagging a brace and David Tookey, Jon Tookey, Ryan Wilkes and Louis Overthrow also on target.
There were also nine goals at Huntley, but with Westbury winning 5-4 it was a tad tighter.
Scorers for Huntley, who stay fifth despite defeat to their two-from-bottom opponents, were Daniel Hall, Callum Love, Marc Matthews and Alfie Sheppard.
Damon Beaumont, Sam Dowle and David Fennell fired Mitcheldean to a narrow 3-2 home win over Lydney Town A in NG One, leapfrogging them to second as a result.
With second-placed Ross Juniors not in action, NG2 leaders Lydbrook Athletic 2nds put another three points in the bank with a 3-0 home win over third-place Longhope, Lee Lewis, Lee Morton and Jack O’Nions on target.
Juniors still have two games in hand to close the four-point gap.
Division 3 leaders Ruardean United lost 2-0 at home to second-placed Sling, but still have a comfortable 11 point cushion.
And there were celebrations for basement boys Lydbrook A, who posted a first win of the season 1-0 away to third-placed Rank Outsiders 2nds, Sam Gill scoring the priceless goal.
Fownhope host Clee Hill tonight (Wednesday, March 22), kick-off 8pm, while Newent Town Development host Feckenham on Thursday (March 23), kick-off 7.45pm.
Fixtures this Saturday (March 25) include – Ross Juniors v Milkwall 2nds, Calne v Newent Town, Newent Town Dev v Pershore 88 Dev, Fownhope v Ludlow Colts, Ruardean Hill Rangers v Henbury, English Bicknor v Smiths Barometrics, Howle Hill v Ruardean Hill 2nds (Weston playing fields), Huntley v Lydbrook Athletic, Westbury v English Bicknor 2nds, Blakeney v Mitcheldean, Bream Amateurs v Lydbrook 2nds, Mushet & Coalway 2nds v Ruardean Hill A, Soudley 2nds v Longhope, Lydbrook A v Redbrook Rovers 2nds, Mitcheldean 2nds v Rank Outsiders 2nds, Ruardean Utd v Blakeney 2nds.