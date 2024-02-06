NEWENT Town FC secured a huge three points in their battle to escape the drop zone on Saturday, mauling Moreton Rangers 5-0 at home.
Stewart Watkins’ men have suffered a recent run of poor form, which has left the Daffs in the relegation zone.
And they went into the game second from bottom in Hellenic Division One on just 14 points, albeit with four to six games in hand on teams around them.
Moreton started two places above them, so victory would directly help the Daffs in their battle to beat the drop.
But 10 minutes in the Daffs gave away a harsh-looking penalty, only for a miraculous save by Newent’s No 1 Mackenzie Welsh to keep it all level.
On 20 minutes Welsh then sent the ball over the top to find the cultured left boot of Tyler Weir, who took one touch to set top scorer Matti Klitch through on goal to slot the opener.
And three minutes later, Weir played an intricate long ball over the top to Klitch on the left whose low cross was comfortably fired home by Samuel Whitton for a 2-0 lead.
Approaching half-time, Newent were dominating and with some cute passing they sliced Moreton open again, Alex Strazza scoring to make it 3-0 at the break.
The Daffs started the second half in style, and Ben Lane’s well-taken strike on 65 minutes just crept over the goal line for 4-0.
Newent’s free flowing attacking didn’t end there though, as Whitton added his second and the team’s fifth with three minutes to play.
The result lifted Newent above Chipping Sodbury to third from bottom two points from safety, before the Daffs hosted top-half FC Stratford last night (Tuesday, February 6).
But the Daffs’ development team were beaten 4-0 away to Hellenic 2 West leaders Tuffley Dev, a result which leaves them sixth.
Elsewhere at the weekend, a second half goal from Fin Morris secured a tight 1-0 George Sandoe Cup victory for Ross Juniors away to Viney St Swithins 2nds.
Ruardean Hill Rangers fought out a 2-2 draw away to Sharpness in the Gloucestershire County League, Steve Clarke opening the scoring by bringing the ball down from a free-kick and smashing home.
Hill made it two just before the break, Fin Jones receiving the ball and turning his man before firing past the keeper.
But 10 minutes into the second half, Kieran Bennett pulled one back for the Sharks, showing great strength to hold his man, turn and hit a low shot into the bottom corner from outside the box.
and midway through the half it was all-square, a ball over the defender’s head met by Dan Turner who passed the ball past Aaron Underwood and into the net.
Hill were then reduced to ten with 20 to go when Ollie Mason received a red for dissent, but the visitors held on for a share of the points.
Lydbrook Athletic leapfrogged hosts King’s Stanley to sixth with a 3-0 win in Gloucestershire Northern Senior One.
And Huntley ran out 3-2 winners at Bream Amateurs, goals from Will Freeman, Callum Love and Brad Taylor firing them above their hosts to third in North Gloucestershire Premier.
Mitcheldean also won, 2-1 away at Ellwood thanks to goals from Adam Beaumont and James York, which takes them sixth.
But basement boys Ruardean Hill 2nds were beaten 5-1 at home by Harrow Hill 2nds, Alfie Reed with the consolation.
Near neighbours Ruardean United were on song though, winning 8-1 at home to Soudley 2nds in NG2, Josh Street firing a hat-trick, Alex Rowles a brace, and Oliver Pearson, Simon Kather and Luca Morgan one apiece.
Table toppers Longhope travelled to second-placed Yorkley and fought out a 3-3 draw to stay in pole position by a point, Adam Tyler, Dan Hudson and Daniel Baldwin with the visitors’ goals.
And mid-table Mitcheldean 2nds also had to settle for a point in a 0-0 draw at home to Ellwood 2nds.
But Ruardean Hill A missed out 4-2 away to Staunton & Corse A in NG 3, Cameron Peacey and Connor Dix their marksmen.
Fixtures this Saturday (February 10) include – Blakeney v Ross Juniors, Malmesbury Victoria v Newent Town, Newent Town Dev v Cinderford 2nds, Ruardean Hill v Cheltenham CS, Lydbrook Ath v Mushet & Coalway, Bream Amts v Mitcheldean, Ellwood v Ruardean Hill 2nds, Huntley v Harrow Hill 2nds, Longhope v Bream Amts 2nds, Mitcheldean 2nds v Viney St Swithins 2nds, Yorkley v Ruardean Utd, Westbury Utd 2nds v Ruardean Hill A, Lydbrook Ath A v Blakeney 2nds.