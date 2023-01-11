NEWENT Town went down 2-0 in blustery conditions away to Abingdon United on Saturday afternoon (January 14), despite a gutsy performance.
The Daffs faced an uphill task after just five minutes in the weekend’s Hellenic League One clash, when the ball went loose in the box and Nat Robinson slammed home for a 1-0 lead to the hosts.
The linesman then tweaked his hamstring and had to be replaced before Abingdon again put the ball in the net, only to be called back for offside.
Six minutes before the break, Abingdon’s Dylan Conlan squared it to John Mills who dragged it wide.
And right on the end of normal time, a 45-yard pass from Mills found Oli Orzechowski who tried to round the keeper but couldn’t keep control of the ball.
That wasn’t the end of the action though, as eight minutes into stoppage time the Daffs thought they were level, Adam Parkes heading home.
But the ref then blew up for offside, despite a United player seemingly standing on the line.
Newent pushed forward after the restart and a beautiful delivery from Elliot Peeters-Vanstone saw a header flash just wide.
But on 54 minutes, the Daffs conceded a penalty, Mills stepping up to blast home and make it 2-0.
It was almost three when Robinson got free in the box, only for Daffs keeper George Weaver to make an outstanding save.
With five minutes to go Newent thought they had a lifeline, when they got the ball in the net again only for the ref to rule it out for another offside.
Baryam Regragui then cut in from the left for the hosts but his shot was deflected wide for a corner.
And moments later, Robinson hit a rocket only to be denied spectacularly again by Weaver, which proved the last of the goalmouth action.
Meawhile, a second-half Sam Lewis leveller secured Fownhope a draw at home to Kington in the Herefordshire Premier Division.
And Ruardean United shared the points with Gloucestershire County League high-flyers Bromley Heath United in a goalless encounter.
Hill’s Luke Johnson broke through early on goal, but the keeper saved at his feet, before Fin Jones had a 35 yarder from out wide tipped over.
Home keeper Aaron Underwood had to tip wide back-pedalling on 55 minutes before Alex Stephens volleyed over a Ruardean corner and Troy Morgan’s long shot flew just wide of the United post, but they were the closest anyone came to breaking the deadlock.
North Gloucestershire Division 2 leaders Ross Juniors weren’t in action on a day when most games were postponed.
But third-placed Lydbrook Athletic 2nds beat Ruardean Hill Rangers A 2-1, where the latter’s goalscorer Aaron Barnett saw red for a second yellow.
Division 3 leaders Ruardean United were thankful for a Josh Street brace as they were held to a battling 3-3 draw at home to third from bottom Broadwell B.
Fixtures this Saturday (January 21) include – Mushet & Colaway 2nds v Ross Juniors, Southam United v Newent Town, Newent Town Dev v Malvern Town Dev, Fownhope v Clee Hill United, Rockleaze Rangers v Ruardean Hill Rangers, Bream Amateurs v Howle Hill, Milkwall v Huntley, Ruardean Hill Rangers 2nds v Lydbrook Athletic, Dursley Town 2nds v Mitcheldean, Lydbrook Athletic 2nds v Milkwall 2nds, Ruardean Hill Rangers A v Bream 2nds, Viney St Swithins 2nds v Longhope, Broadwell B v Lydbrook Athletic A, Mitcheldean 2nds v Blakeney 2nds.
Newent are also at Cheltenham Saracens next Tuesday (January 24), kick-off 7.45pm.