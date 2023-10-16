A WONDER strike from substitute Kyle Taylor gave Newent Town hope with 10 minutes to go at home to high-flying Clanfield on Saturday, but the visitors held out to take the points 2-1.
The second-placed Robins applied early pressure in the Hellenic League One clash, hitting the defensive wall from a free-kick on eight minutes before curling a shot narrowly over the bar three minutes later.
The Daffs went close just before the half-hour mark when the keeper proved equal to a fierce shot, before a free-kick for the visitors wnet a whisker over the bar.
A ball across the Newent box from the left then proved dangerous and needed a timely interception.
But the visitors then went in front four minutes before the break, with a long throw flicked on for a free header from six yards out.
And two minutes into first half stoppage time, Clanfield doubled their lead, when a quick free kick led to a ball across the box for a two-yard tap in.
Seven minutes into the second period, and the Daffs missed a great chance to pull one back, a defender coming from nowhere to select the shot out.
Another chance saw the ball blasted over from five yards out, but at the other end Daffs keeper Ben Clay had to make a sharp one-handed save to keep it at a two-goal game.
Then with 10 minutes left, Taylor received the ball a distance out and hit a beautiful strike into the net on his left foot to make it 2-1.
But despite the hosts then pressing for a leveller, Clanfield stood firm to take the win, leaving the Daffs fourth from bottom.
Rock bottom Ruardean Hill Rangers finally found their mojo in the Gloucestershire County League, hammering fellow strugglers Hardwicke 9-1 away, Steve Clarke firing four and Max Telling a brace.
But there wasn’t a single goal in Lydbrook’s match at Mushet & Coalway as the Gloucestershire Northern 2 sides fought out a 0-0 stalemate.
In North Gloucestershire One, Huntley beat Westbury 3-1 at home, while Mitcheldean won 3-2 against visitors Harrow Hill 2nds.
Unlike their 1st team, Ruardean hill 2nds were on the receiving end of a goal avalanche though, downed 10-1 at home to Bream Amateurs.
Ross Juniors weren’t in action in NG1 at the weekend, but Lydbrook 2nds secured a 3-1 win at Whitecroft.
Ruardean United won 3-2 away to Bream 2nds in NG2, while Longhope won by the same score at home to Mitcheldean 2nds.
But Lydbrook A went down 3-1 to visitors Harrow Hill A in NG3.
Ross Juniors men travel to Tidenham on Saturday (October 21), while other fixtures include – Newent Town Dev v Chesterton, Lydbrook Athletic v Cinderford Town 2nds, Ruardean Hill Rangers v Bishops Cleeve Dev, Harrow Hill 2nds v Ruardean Hill 2nds, Huntley v Bream, Milkwall v Howle Hill, Mitcheldean v Ellwood, Lydbrook Athletic 2nds v Rank Outsiders, Dursley Town 3rds v Mitcheldean 2nds, Longhope v Boss, Longlevens 4ths v Ruardean United.
Ross Juniors Women travel to Hay St Mary’s on Sunday (October 22).