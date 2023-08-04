AFTER having their game cancelled the previous week, Ross Juniors men’s team travelled to Ellwood for their second pre-season friendly with five regular players missing.
Ross knew they were in for a tough afternoon, but started the brighter and got their just rewards on 20 minutes when some lovely football found Mattie Darwin to finish low in to the corner to give them a 1-0 lead.
Ellwood wrestled back the momentum for the last 10 minutes of the half and got a goal back on the stroke of half-time for 1-1 at the break.
Ellwood brought on six fresh players for the start of the second half, and it showed in their play being that bit quicker to the ball.
Ross, promoted to North Gloucestershire One last season, kept their shape on the whole and broke well to keep their opponents honest, but while both teams created half chances none were taken with the honours shared.
Fin Morris and Jonas Dobson (who alongside Harvey Warner played for the U16s last season) made their first appearances for the seniors while Jack Missenden in goal was making his first appearance for the club.
Newent Town enjoyed a 3-1 win at home to Cinderford Town last week, Matti Klich scoring a brace to make it 10 goals in six games.
But in midweek, they went down 4-0 at home to Brimscombe & Thrupp, all the goals coming in the first half before the Daffs reorganised.
Newent start their Hellenic League One campaign on Saturday (August 5) with a trip to face FC Bristol (kick-off 3pm), followed on Tuesday night (August 8) with a home match against Shortwood United (kick-off 7.45pm).
Lydbrook Athletic, who were promoted to the Gloucestershire Northern League last season, produced a magnificent seven goals without reply in midweek at home to Bishops Cleeve 2nds.
Liam Thomas fired a brace, with solo efforts from Nathan Green, Jason Heaphy, Harry Williams, James Matthews and Louis Overthrow.
And they finished their pre-season with a 3-1 home win on Saturday over Longlevens Dev, before hosting Whaddon United in the Reg Davis Cup next Saturday (Aug 5), kick-off 3pm.
The same afternoon, Hartpury University host Holyport in the FA Cup (kick-off 3pm) – with just 10 months to the final at Wembley Stadium!