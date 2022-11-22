Derek Parker Memorial Trophy win for Josh and Connor at Forest Hills
ASHLEY James’s first Sunday of his captain’s year at Forest Hills saw him host the Derek Parker Memorial Trophy, a Shotgun Start, which attracted 88 entrants.
Prior to the competition, Ashley held his drive-in and Darren Williams was the recipient of the bottle of brandy, for predicting where the captain’s ball would end up.
The winners of the trophy were Josh Matthews and Connor Mullan, as their return of 45 points, was good enough to pip James Holland and Nick Jacobs, (44), into second place, with Geoff Norris and Roger Hall (43) in third. Darren Williams and Steve Jones were in fourth place on countback.
The nearest-the-pin prizes were claimed by Luke Martin on the 8th, Rob Moore on the 14th and Conor Burris on the 17th.
The week began on Wednesday last week, when new Seniors captain Richard Keeble, led his troops in the first of this year’s Seniors’ Winter Round Robin series of matches, away at Ross-on-Wye.
In the opener, Captain Richard and Malcolm Green lost the first two holes, but gradually took the upper hand, despite some outstanding putting by their opponents.
Their eventual 3 and 1 victory was followed by a half gained by Martin Weller and Darren Page in match two.
Kev Doyle and Steve Cole were three down early on, but fought back to record a great 1 up victory on the last.
The next two matches were won by the home team, as Chas Challis and Mark Graham and Kev Greening and Steve Gaskin were all eclipsed by a combination of local knowledge, better play, and shots given.
These results meant that the outcome of the match depended on the result of the last four ball.
Geoff Pearson and Geoff Norris were always neck-and-neck with their opponents, with no more than one hole in it either way up to the 17th.
That might not have been the point, had not the exForest Hill’s captain picked his ball up on the 14th, when within three feet, and in receipt of a shot.
He did redeem himself on the 18th - with his team still one down, he managed to register a par four, to secure a well deserved half, which meant that the result was Ross on Wye 3-3 Forest Hills.
The normal Thursday Seniors competition, was amended to accommodate the Senior captain’s Drive-In, and Captain v Vice Captain’s match.
A convivial day was had by all, with some splendid golf being played in the Pairs, Four-Ball Better Ball Shot-Gun start format, which attracted 38 pairs out onto a course that played very well, despite the recent deluges on the Mile End course lately.
The Senior captain’s charity this year, is the Music Memory Café in St. Briavels that supports dementia sufferers and their carers.
Richards initial drive was sent out to a distance of 242 yards in the middle of the fairway, and it finished alongside the marker placed by John Auton, who won the cash prize on offer, which he immediately donated into the charity pot.
The captain was playing with two pros, Jamie Dick (Forest Hills) and Niall Powell (Ross-on-Wye). Jamie could not restrain a huge guffaw of laughter, as the Captain holed a birdie, nett eagle putt on the first green to win the hole.
The round of the day was delivered by Darren Page and Chas Challis, who returned a better ball gross 69, with Darren individually managing five birdies.
The bottles of wine for the nearest-the-pins were won by Neil Ogborne on the 8th, Terry Davies on the 14th, and Roger Hall on the 17th.
The overall result was still in the balance until the last match concluded, and the final tally was Captain 7.5-8.5 Vice Captain.
The day was concluded by a buffet breakfast prepared by Lizzie and her team in the kitchen, that was enjoyed by all, and the captain announcing that £253 had been collected
The latest Saturday Stableford attracted 57 entries, and Chas Challis came out on top with his score of 40 points.
Simon Killen was second on countback with 39 points from Dan Cripwell.
Six twos were claimed by Clive Skinner, Dave Howard, John Humphries, Ross Gabriel, and Mike Parry with a brace on the 14th and 17th.
The Seniors competition on Monday was Round our of the Winter League, that was played as an American Greensomes with 36 pairs taking part.
John Auton and Gareth Roberts came out on top with their score of nett 63.
Countback was needed to sort out the other podium places as, Colin Lewis and Darren Page just edged out Colin Baird and Andy Wright, Kevin Doyle and Glyn Earle and Dave Howard and Paul Taylor, as they all finished with a nett 65.
