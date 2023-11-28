At the end of the activities, following some competitive but friendly golf, and then the food and banter, the Captain thanked Paul Gibson and his team, for preparing a course, that belies the amount of rain that has fallen on the Forest of Dean over the last month or so, the ‘house staff’, and the admin team on the day of Roger Hall, Steve Cole and Pete Dovey, before announcing that £152.00 had been raised for his charities, which are the Paediatric Special Care wards at Great Ormond Street and Gloucester Royal Hospitals.