LYDNEY Town made two cup final appearances in a matter of days but had to make do with runners-up medals on both occasions.
Town faced fellow Hellenic Premier side Roman Glass St George in the final of the Gloucestershire Football Association’s Challenge Trophy on Thursday (April 27) and then Pershore Town in the final of the league cup, the Bluefin Sports Cup.
Town went down to two late goals against the Bristol side in the GFA competition – held at the association’s ground at Almondsbury.
The Bluefin Cup, held at Westfields on Bank Holiday Monday, was a rather more cut-and-dried as the Worcestershire side – who were promoted to the top flight for next season – ran out 5-0 winners.
On a damp night in Almondsbury, two goals in the last five minutes ended Lydney’s hopes of winning the Challenge Trophy in front of a large contingent from the Forest.
Lydney matched their opponents stride for stride, following two league defeats during the season.
The first half ended 0-0 with chances at a minimum.
Lydney keeper Rich Thomas made a fine stop in a one-on-one situation while at the other end Jamie Addis saw his header flash inches over the top.
The second period saw Jarred Liddington, who has been unable to shake off a hamstring injury, make way for Frankie Johnson and the game began to pick up pace.
Lewis Thompson hammered a free kick just over the top and Thomas again made a great stop when Lydney’s offside trap failed for the first time.
The killer goal came with 5 minutes left.
Lydney failed to clear a corner and when the ball was headed across goal and Jack Sparks was at the far post to head in.
Ryan Dawson replaced Billy Guest and Lydney pushed on for an equaliser.
This left space at the back and a long ball out of defence saw Rhys Sarson in acres of room and he rounded Thomas for the second.