ROSS Golf Club's men seniors' section (55+) with over 300 stalwarts on board have a comprehensive and varied programme of events to look forward to in 2024, organised by a committee in the care of new Seniors captain Paul Burry, reports KEITH RAY.
He has taken up his appointment for the year from predecessor Chris Good.
The Seniors AGM saw Douglas Graham appointed as Paul's vice-captain and included a special presentation to outgoing treasurer Scott Thomson.
This was much deserved not only for Scott's dedicated service on the financial fronts, but as the driving force in the Ross Seniors 1st Tee Project being completed and celebrated in 2023.
The highly impressive welcoming factor the project has created is worthy of the Gorsley-based Ross Club's 'hidden gem' brand name status which the tree-lined course enjoys, rated 'No 1' in Gloucestershire.
The opening seniors competition saw 65 entrants take part in a 16-hole stableford with difficult conditions under foot.
Douglas Graham amassed an impressive 40 points to win the top prize by three points from his nearest rivals.
He has enjoyed a sporting career as a footballer and coach and is relatively new to golf since joining Ross three years ago, benefitting from skills training from James Dobbs and short game processes from Zach Galliford, both PGA Professionals at the club's Tim Hall School of Golf Academy.
A slow start by Douglas was followed by two birdies and four gross pars for 25 stableford points after nine holes, followed by two more gross pars.
Other notable performers who bettered their world handicap indexes were Wayne Rees and David Bridges, runners-up with 37 points followed by Richard Nightingale and Andrew McKersie with 36 points.
Dave Roberts, Jeremy Picton-Turbervill and Keith Ray scored 35, followed by Tim Lewis and Bill Lawrence on 34, and Stuart Mair, Stephen Harrhy and Tim Harrison each on 33.