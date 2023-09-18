DRYBROOK bounced back from defeat at Thornbury with an efficient victory over a big Trowbridge team in the first ever meeting between these two clubs first XVs, writes Chris Tingle.
On a murky day at the Mannings the teams lined up for one minutes silence in respect of Adey Brown, a former player, coach, manager and bar person who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Drybrook started the game well and were well on top for the opening 15 minutes, forwards and backs combining well to keep Trowbridge on the defensive.
The visitors repelled the early onslaught and eventually made ground from the boot of their 10. A penalty was kicked to the corner and the result was a converted catch and drive try to give Trowbridge 7-0 lead.
Drybrook should have drawn level when Sonny Greenman found himself with the line at his mercy but his step back inside allowed the defence to stop the score.
More frustration followed when Drybrook were penalised for a high tackle and a further three points was added to the Trowbridge score.
Drybrook then began to play some excellent rugby, good drives by Will Greenway and Mitch Bourne set up quick ball for the backs and a strong run from impressive centre Morgan Davies saw him cross the line for Drybook’s opening score. Greenman converted and Drybrook were looking ominous at this stage.
Another fine flowing passage of play saw Danny Price fly in for a well taken try converted by Greenman to give his team a 14-10 half time lead.
The second half began with Trowbridge securing the ball from the restart to set up a good position well into the Drybrook half. Sustained pressure eventually told and they sneaked in front with a converted try.
That was not to last long however as Drybrook stormed downfield and set up Greenman to go in for a great score which he converted to wrestle the lead back for the home team who now led 21-17.
Both teams were struggling to come to terms with the referee’s interpretations of the laws and when Will Greenway was penalised for what seemed a good hard tackle, and Drybrook lost Price to the sinbin for another a high tackle which seemed very harsh, the visitors took advantage with another converted score.
With 20 minutes left, the game was very much still in the balance with Trowbridge in front by three points.
Drybrook though were beginning to move the ball around well and the impetus of Sam Peaper from the bench and some fine inter-passing from the forwards put the visitors under intense pressure and they were forced to concede the penalty.
The ball was kicked to the corner and a well worked front peel move saw hooker Mikey Addis power over in the corner to earn his team a bonus point.
Winger Luke Roberts crossed the try-line but with the conversion being missed, Drybrook still only led by a seven-point margin at 31-24
Trowbridge threw everything in to the final eight minutes but some heroic defending made sure that Drybrook hung on for a well deserved five-point victory, and will give them plenty to work on before Saturday’s visit to Chosen Hill.
Morgan Davis was voted Man of the Match and was one of five eighteen-year-olds out behind for Drybrook.
With the seconds and thirds both playing and victories for the colts and the ladies on Sunday the club is a very good place and we are very much looking forward to what this season will bring.