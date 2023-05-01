Drybrook lifted the Forest of Dean Combination Senior Cup with a closely contested win over Newent.
They emerged 17-11 winners in the match on Sunday (April 30) at their Mannings ground.
Drybrook opened the scoring through captain and man-of-the-match Mitch Bourne with his try converted by Tom Treherne for 7-0.
Newent narrowed the deficit to two points when Sam Awford scored a try just before half-time.
The visitors took the lead early in the second half with a Doug Long penalty that made the score 7-8.
Another penalty made it 5-11 before a Kyle Frowen try, converted by Treherne, put Drybrook back in front.
A Treherne penalty gave Drybrook a six-point cushion which they held until the final whistle.
Drybrook captain Bourne was delighted by the win and praised Newent for making it a good game.
He said: "Against Newent it’s always a tough battle and we haven’t played them for five years.
"They’ve had a good end to their season and we’ve struggled a bit this season. "Credit to Newent, they made it tough for us but we came out on top.
A local derby is always tough, always physical. It was never going to be a big score." The trophy was presented by president of the Forest of Dean Combination Mr Malcolm Dunn.
Mr Dunn, who is also president of Bream RFC who are in the final of the Papa John's Community Cup on Saturday (May 6) and the Combination Cup Junior Cup the following week, is stepping down as president of the Combination after some 15 years.