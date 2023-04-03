The first 20 minutes were a tense affair with the home team looking to take advantage of the visitors’ long journey.
Drybrook defended stoutly and eventually began to assert some dominance through their forwards who were excellent in the scrum, and they used this as the foundation for victory.
The first try came from a catch and drive at the line-out, Mikey Addis, appearing from a pile of bodies, with the ball.
Tom Treherne, who was excellent with the boot all afternoon, added the conversion.
The same player soon extended the lead to 10 points after the home scrum was driven back and conceded the penalty.
Andy Milner kept the visitors penned in their own half with some momentous touch finds, and he can keep his chin held high after a faultless performance.
After the break it was virtually one way traffic.
Drybrook soon extended their lead when Man of Steel Mitch Bourne drove over and followed this with a fine individual try by Mitch Baldwin, who received the ball from the restart and streaked away from his own half to score.
The home team’s discipline had deserted them by this point and they gave away countless penalties and picked up a couple of yellows for their misdemeanours.
Drybrook continued to apply all the pressure and despite missing a couple of opportunities they sealed the win with a try by mighty Will Greenway.
Treherne never missed a kick all afternoon and made sure the visitors were well out in front with the final score at 31-0.
The Drybrook front row of Addis, Smith and Jolly Jelfer were immense and their work at scrum time meant the home team had very little ball to work with.
Milner and Treherne controlled the game from their half back positions and every player in the squad performed superbly.
Worthy of special mention is young Aiden Haines, who after playing for the seconds in their Forest Combination Cup victory on Friday evening, made his first team debut and showed that Drybrook’s strength in depth in the back row is as good as ever.