AFTER last week’s big freeze saw nearly all grassroots football and rugby postponed, teams will be hoping to get back to action this weekend
Football scheduled this Saturday (December 9) includes – Hay St Marys v Chepstow Town, Monmouth Town v Pill, Chepstow Town 2nds v Risca United 2nds, Caldicot Castle v Monmouth Town 2nds, Graig Villa Dino v Thornwell R&W, Usk Town v Pontnewynydd FC, Ross Juniors v Redbrook Rovers, Sudbrook CC v PILCS, Panteg 2nds v Usk Town 2nds, Tintern Abbey v Underwood, Caldicot Castle v Portskewett & Sudbrook, Thornwell R&W 2nds v Chepstow Town 3rds, Sudbrook CCFC 2nds v Severn Tunnel, Underwood 2nds v Port & Sud Reserves, Redbrook Rovers 2nds v Blakeney 2nds.
Neither Monmouth or Chepstow rugby teams are in action this weekend, but Usk travel to Croesyceiliog and Caldicot are at Caerphilly.