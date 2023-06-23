FIFTEEN intrepid members of Monmouth Golf Club completed a marathon non-stop four rounds – 72-holes in a day – to raise funds for their Captain’s nominated charity, St. David’s Hospice Care.
The team teed-off at first light at 4.30am and completed the challenge by 7pm.
Four rounds of golf around the picturesque hilly Monmouth course equates to approximately 24 miles with 900m of elevation, so it was a real marathon effort by the team, made up of players of all ages, ranging from 17-year-old Ben Willis to 71-year-old former club president Garth Lamb.
Club Captain Rob Pilot said: “St. David’s Hospice Care is a wonderful organisation, and this event is a fantastic way for us all to get involved in a charitable cause whilst doing something we really enjoy.
“The success of our efforts last year really provoked a lot of interest from the members, inspiring many more wanting to be involved this time, with the event now a firm fixture in the club calendar.
“I am so proud of the magnificent team for taking part.
“We’re indebted to our fellow club members who donated trolleys, batteries, chargers and other kit; to Jon Davies, Angus Kennedy and Jon Jones for their practical support and encouragement on the day; to Emma Henry and the bar team who kept us fed and watered throughout;.
“And to Gareth Roberts for his fantastic photography which will provide lasting memories for us all.
“Above all, we are so thankful to our families, friends and fellow members who came out to cheer us on at the end – it was wonderful and emotional to see just how much it meant to everyone.”
The team are on course to smash their sponsorship target of £5,000 and said they are extremely grateful for the generous support received so far and welcome further contributions via Just Giving on the ‘Monmouth Golf Clubs Annual Golf Solstice’ page or by contacting Emma Henry at Monmouth GC via mon [email protected]