MORE than 330 runners got into the Christmas spirit to stride out across the water in the Severn Bridge 5-Mile Night Race.
Starting in Chepstow, the Friday, December 9, event organised by Rogue Runs headed across the estuary into England to Aust and back, with many donning festive gear.
Gary Burley of Forest of Dean Athletic Club (FoDAC) took the men’s over-60 class in 36.32, with Spirit of Monmouth’s Stephen McMenemy third in 40.32, while FoDAC’s Michael Strange placed second fastest over-65 in 38.27 and Harriers’ Bill Savage second over-70 in 45.19.
Junior Oliver Price of Cardiff AAC was first home in a blistering 29mins 23secs, 1.07 clear of fastest over-40 man Ken Caulkett of the city’s Moti Albany club.
And third home in a superb run was Wales international mum-of-four Lizzie Dimond of Lliswerry Runners just seven seconds back.
Fourth was another junior, Reuben Lawson of Newport Harriers, in 30.45, with Toby Kearns of Ogmore Phoenix in 30.53.
Second woman home was Clare Patterson of Griffithstown Harriers in ninth overall in 31.47, who took the over-40 class, nine seconds up on Sandra Chipper of Lliswerry, who landed the over 50-class.
Fastest local runner was Michael Ewins of Caldicot RC, who took second in the over-40 men’s class finishing 13th overall in 33.23.
Chepstow Harrier Neil Smith was second in the over-50 men’s class in 36.13, matched by club mate Vanessa Lawson in the women’s age-group, who crossed in 36.58.
Chepstow’s Kim Carwardine was second over-40 woman in 38.17, while clubmates Rick Warren and Charlotte Giles crossed in 38.36 and 38.45 respectively.
Chepstow’s Vanessa Lawson was second over-50 woman in 36.58, with the Forest’s Melinda Ruck third in 41.35, while Harriers’ Tanya Forehead finished third fastest over-45 woman in 44.13.
In the team events, Harriers’ women Lawson, Carwardine and Charlotte Giles (38.45) took second behind Griffithstown, with their B team of Esme Cowan (44.12), Ellie Edwards and Forehead, who ran and crossed the line together, fourth.
In the men’s event, Ogmore Phoenix took top spot, with the Forest’s Burley, Strange and Darren Smith (41.33) fifth and Harrriers’ Smith, Warren and Savage sixth.
Full results and photos at www.facebook.com/rogueruns/