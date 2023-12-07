“When I entered the event I thought after the result two years ago a top 20 might be nice, but when I saw the quality of entry I realised I was being very optimistic, so to finish 19th is really pleasing, thanks to Richard spot on as always, all my sponsors, Rhodri who looks after my car and the whole team, apart from a few offs it was faultless we actually did the whole event with part worn tyres, heartfelt thanks to all the organisers, officials, marshals, for one tough event,” said a delighted Hopkins.