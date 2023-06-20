FOLLOWING last week’s heavy defeat away to Langford, Lydney looked to get back to winning ways as they welcomed Poulton to the Bob Park Ground, writes Dan Thomas.
Lydney were put into bat first, a strong opening partnership from veterans Jon Kear, 88 off 90 balls and 59 off 66 from James Bishop, put the hosts in a commanding position.
Along with useful contributions from first Dafydd Nicholas (22), Jack Batcock (18) and Dan Brown (8), topped up with a quick fire 54 not out off 39 for captain Alex Gooding, Lydney set a target of 287 from their 45 overs.
Skipper Gooding said: “Our opening partnership was one of the best I’ve seen by a Lydney team. Both Jonny and James punished anything loose and got us off to a great start. This was easily our best batting performance of the season so far.”
Lydney then restricted the Poulton attack, with Dan Brown (13-2) from his eight overs and Ed Jones (22-0) from his five, meant that Poulton were against the run rate.
However, opener Lamble, was enjoying life out on the Lydney turf climbing his way to 97, before being dismissed by star man of the day Callum Milller. Lamble was one of five victims for Miller, as he claimed figures of 44-5 from his 9 overs.
Notable mentions also go to Ross Howells who took 2-35 from his 9 overs and Dave Kear with 1-37 from five. The report cannot be completed without the mention of Kear’s wicket, catching off his own delivery, after failing to take a dolly earlier in the day.
Lydney eventually ran out comfortable winners, by 81 runs, dismissing their visitors for 206 all out, in 41 overs.
Despite a route back to winning ways for the first XI, there was to be no such luck for the second or third teams.
The second team travelled to league leaders Quedgeley & Hardwicke, hampered with a loss of players due to other commitments. Stand-in captain Jordan Stone, elected to field with Nathan Jones and Charlie Boughton providing a tidy start.
The change of bowling to introduce Stone, restricted “the Wick” to just 28 runs in the first 10 overs.
However, some varied bowling that followed resulted in the run rate taking a hammering and Q&H set Lydney a target of 273 to win on a wicket that was showing signs of wear.
The pick of the bowlers was Stone, going for just 24 from his eight, but failing to register a wicket, despite some excellent tight lines.
Early wickets of Chapple, Bendall and Gibbs, put Lydney in a precarious position. Harry Williams, top scored with the bat, reaching 37 before being caught in an ever growing slip cordon. Williams also contributed well with the ball, taking three wickets from his six overs.
Lydney whimpered and were eventually bowled out for 100, despite a late hoorah for Jamie Blake, hitting 14 not out from just the four balls he faced.
The boys hope to bounce back and put things right next week, when they welcome Cirencester 2nds down to the Bob Park, who themselves have recently hit a patch of bad form.
The third team, played host to Aston Ingham Thirds on the recreation ground. Lydney batted first and scored 171 from their 40 overs.
Bryan Haddock battled through the pain of a dislocated finger to top score with 59, he was helped along the way by Adrian Knox scoring 40. There were other contributions from Chaz Powell 17, Andy Kear 12 and youngster Ferdie Maguire 14 not out.
Lydney captured the early wicket from the bowling of Frankie Gooding, taking opener Jukes for six. Other wickets fell along the way, but useful partnerships meant that Aston Ingham remained above the run rate throughout.
Opener B.Savidge 39 not out carried his bat and J.Burton with an undefeated 58 coming in at number six provided Ingham with the firepower to bring home the victory, reaching the total of 173 with three overs to spare.
A mention also to the U13 team that took on Cinderford in the week. The result narrowly went the way of Cinderford.
However, coach Gooding, said it was great to see the youngsters enjoying themselves and the game of cricket, playing with the correct attitudes and effort levels.
A special well done to Sophie, who was the Lydney player of the match, as a result of her contribution to the team with the ball.