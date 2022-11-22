Flying start for Cinderford Town Ladies with 9-0 victory
Cinderford Town Ladies 9-0 Staunton and Corse Ladies
Friday 25th November 2022 2:30 pm
Tori Parker was one of two Cinderford players to score a hat-trick (© Gus Griffin )
CINDERFORD Town Ladies football team took to the field at Steam Mills for their fist competitive match which attracted a crowd of more than 60 spectators.
Their opponents for the occasion were Staunton and Coarse Ladies but they were no match for the hosts who came out 9-0 winners.
Tori Parker and Abi Carter scored hat-tricks with two goals from Chloe Morgan and one from Sam Morse.
