NEWENT Town slipped to a 4-0 loss at relegation rivals Carterton on Saturday, leaving them rooted to the bottom 10 points from safety in Hellenic League One.
The hosts led 1-0 at the break and added three more afterwards, to leave the Daffs desperate for a change of fortune.
The 2nds also missed out 3-1 away to Pershore 88 Development in the Bateman 2 Challenge Cup, Solomon Osinuga with the consolation.
At least off the pitch at Wildsmith Meadow things are looking up, with a new hospitality suite extension underway as a sign that the club is looking forward to brighter times.
Ross Juniors men are also struggling on the pitch and still looking for a first win in North Gloucestershire One, narrowly going down 2-1 at home to Staunton & Corse 2nds, Huw Rogers with their goal.
Ruardean Hill Rangers lost 3-2 at Whaddon in the Gloucestershire Senior Cup, Max Telling and Luke Brown their scorers, but Gloucestershire Northern 2 Lydbrook won through 3-0 at home to higher-ranked Sharpness.
Mid-table Howle Hill lost out 3-1 away to lowly Broadwell 2nds in NG Premier, Jonathon Atkinson with the second half consolation.
And in the basement battle, Ruardean Hill 2nds were hammered 7-1 at home to Harrow Hill 2nds, Stuart Cornell their lone scorer, while Lydbrook 2nds lost 3-1 at home to high-flying Soudley in NG1.
Unbeaten Ruardean United marched on with a 5-1 win away to Harrow Hill A in the Gloucestershire Minor North Cup, Sam Humble and Gavin Kyte with braces and Finley Welsh the other goal.
But Mitcheldean 2nds were hit for six without reply at home to Blockley in the same competition.
Braces for Aaron Barnett and Ryan Shinners, backed by strikes from Kirt Jones and Alfie Nicholls, secured a 6-3 home win for Ruardean Hill A over top-two Blakeney 2nds in NG3.
Third-placed Lydbrook A were also downed, losing 5-2 away to Westbury 2nds.
Fixtures this Saturday (November 23) include – Newent v Clanfield, Tidenham v Ross Juniors, Bishops Cleeve Dev v Newent Dev, Totterdown v Ruardean Hill, Woolaston v Lydbrook, Howle Hill v Blakeney (Weston), Mitcheldean v Milkwall, Ruardean Hill 2nds v Broadwell 2nds, Horsley v Huntley, Longhope v Woolaston 2nds, Broadwell A v Mitcheldean 2nds, Ruardean U v Soudley 2nds, Ruardean Hill A v Alvington.
Ross Juniors Women fought hard against higher-ranked Hereford FC in Sunday’s Herefordshire Cup quarter-final at the County Ground, but lost out 2-0. They host Inkberrow on Sunday.