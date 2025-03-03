HARTPURY University FC have made history by securing a place in the FA Vase semi-finals after a 2-1 win over Erith & Belvedere in an exciting quarter-final encounter at the 4ED Hartpury Stadium.
The match was a thrilling affair, with both teams testing each other early on. Hartpury’s Tomas Shyamapant was first to threaten the opposition, setting up Ben Baxter, who rounded the keeper only for his shot to miss the target from a tight angle.
At the other end, Erith & Belvedere came close when Ladic Melconian struck the post in the eighth minute.
It was the visitors who took the lead in the 11th minute, as Tommy Whitnell capitalised on a defensive lapse to put Erith & Belvedere ahead.
Hartpury responded positively and drew level in the 38th minute. Louis Manning, who had been lively throughout, found a pocket of space, cut inside his marker, and fired a powerful shot into the roof of the net to make it 1-1 just before the break.
The second half saw Hartpury maintain the pressure. Manning was again involved, creating a chance for Baxter, whose shot was blocked well by the Erith & Belvedere defence.
In the 62nd minute, Hartpury’s substitution proved to be a masterstroke. Billy Osborn, coming on for Shyamapant, made an instant impact by rounding the keeper and calmly slotting the ball into an empty net to give Hartpury a 2-1 lead.
With this crucial advantage, Hartpury held firm through the final stages, securing their place in the semi-finals of the prestigious FA Vase.
Hartpury's victory brings them just one tie away from a dream trip to Wembley. A crowd of 256 spectators were in attendance to witness the triumph, and the team will now look forward to the semi-final, which will be played over two legs.