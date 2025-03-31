CHEPSTOW Town bounced back from a narrow 3-2 Ardal South East table-top loss to Treowen Stars with a 2-0 win at basement boys Treharris on Saturday.
Goals either side of half-time from Adam Wakley and Nathan Rose secured the points to keep the Jockeys second 12 points behind Stars and four points ahead of Caldicot, with two games in hand on both.
And they'll relish another crack at Stars this Saturday (April 5) in the away fixture, which will have a huge bearing on their title ambitions.
Chepstow 2nds suffered a 3-0 SE Reserves League home loss aginst Tredegar however, leaving them 10th.
Town neighbours Thornwell R&W drew 2-2 at Pontnewynydd in a fourth v fifth final Gwent Premier 2 clash, Owain Westerman and Alfie Sessford the scorers.
And two late goals from Jamie Jones and Jamie Hawke secured a comeback 2-2 draw for Usk Town at Pontypool Town to lift them out of the bottom two in their last match, with bottom side Riverside two points with one game left.
Thornwell's 2nds lost 5-1 at home to second-placed Caldicot Castle in East Gwent One, Simon McCluskey levelling Castle's second-minute opener within a minute before the visitors took control.
But a Ieuan Frost brace secured a 2-1 win for Redbrook Rovers over Soudley in a fourth v third North Gloucestershire One clash, although the latter won the 2nds fixture beating Rovers 4-1 at home in NG2, Cai Dorrington with the consolation.
Other fixtures this Saturday include – Chepstow 2nds v Risca 2nds, Chepstow 3rds v Caldicot 3rds, Tintern Abbey v Severn Tunnel (Fishwick Cup final, Sudbrook CC), Ellwood 2nds v Redbrook (GS Cup), Redbrook 2nds v Lydney B.
