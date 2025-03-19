THE Jockeys are riding high in the Ardal South Cup as well as sitting second in the league, after winning a semi-final penalty shoot out 3-1 at Llanelli FC's Stebonheath ground against hosts Evans & Williams.
It was all-square 0-0 after 90 minutes before Chepstow nailed it from the spot through two great saves from keeper Matt Swann and successful penalties from Nathan Rose, Ash Palmer and Christian O'Donnell with the winner.
Victory sets up a final against either Swansea University or Cardiff Corinthians.
The Jockeys have become shootout experts on their way, winning three of their four ties from the spot, starting with a 5-4 penalty win over Abergavenny after a 2-2 home draw.
That was followed by a 3-2 regulation win at Pontyclun before a 5-3 penalty win at AFC Llwydcoed following a 1-1 draw, and then Saturday's semi-final heroics.
The 2nds fell 3-1 at derby rivals Undy in the South East Reserves League though, Bailey Hobbs’ fifth-minute opener just a consolation.
But an Owen Badham penalty a minute before half-time saw town neighbours Thornwell R&W win 1-0 at Pontypool Town in Gwent Premier 2 to leapfrog them to fifth.
But Tintern Abbey went down to a 1-0 win at Monmouth’s Rockfield Rovers, Max Goodridge converting penalty after 20 minutes to strengthen the hosts’ grip on second in East Gwent 2.
Elsewhere, goals from Cam Davies and Joe Stephens fired Redbrook Rovers into the semis of the George Sandoe North Gloucestershire Cup 2-0 at Sling.
And the 2nds also won 2-1 at home to Soudley 2nds to climb out of the NG2 dropzone thanks to marksmen Cameron Barklam and Alex Riddell.