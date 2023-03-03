John Kyrle Year 9 football team put on a stunning performance a week last Tuesday, travelling to take on Hereford Academy school on their all-weather pitch.
The smooth surface suited John Kyrle, who played some very direct football with Jake Hodges opening the scoring with a hat-trick in the first five minutes.
Despite a valiant defensive effort from the opposition, some good teamwork allowed JK to extend their lead to 5-0 at half-time, with Sam Ridgway leading the team as captain.
In the second half, Year 9 began to play the ball around the field, creating opportunities in the box for their teammates.
Harry Bennett set up a few chances, and Ollie Evans came on to score a well-taken goal after a few near misses.
The game ended with an impressive 12-0 score line in favor of John Kyrle, leaving the team excited for their upcoming game against John Masefield.
The team’s coach was thrilled with their performance, praising their direct style of play and teamwork. The hat-trick from Jake in the opening minutes set the tone for the rest of the game, and the team’s ability to create opportunities in the second half was a testament to their skill and determination.
It was a dominant display from John Kyrle Year 9 football team, showcasing their talent and potential for future success on the field.